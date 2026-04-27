NC regulators call for pause on new solar projects

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Utilities Commission is calling for a pause on new solar.

Regulators say Duke Energy should hold off on contracts to build or purchase solar and battery storage developments until they get approval for long-term generation plans.

Regulators say this will prevent Duke Energy from over-committing to solar projects.

While environmental groups warn the delay could slow down new power development, increase costs, and increase our reliance on fossil fuels.

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