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NC regulators call for pause on new solar projects

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
Solar power
Solar power
By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Utilities Commission is calling for a pause on new solar.

ALSO READ: Solar energy and agriculture can coexist, NC study finds

Regulators say Duke Energy should hold off on contracts to build or purchase solar and battery storage developments until they get approval for long-term generation plans.

Regulators say this will prevent Duke Energy from over-committing to solar projects.

While environmental groups warn the delay could slow down new power development, increase costs, and increase our reliance on fossil fuels.

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Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

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