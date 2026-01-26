Solar energy and agriculture can coexist, NC study finds

CHARLOTTE — A new study claims solar is not driving the loss of agricultural land in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Sustainable Energy Association’s report shows solar takes up less than one-third of a percent of the state’s agricultural land and 0.13% of all land in the state.

Last year, the state legislature considered a bill to make it harder for solar companies to build on agricultural land in the name of preserving farmland.

The organization behind the study argues that both industries can co-exist as economic drivers for the state.

