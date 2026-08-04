NC reports 149 new cyclosporiasis cases

RALEIGH — There are 149 newly reported cases of cyclosporiasis since July 28, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The infection is caused by a parasite known as Cyclospora, according to NCDHHS. People can become ill after consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. Previous outbreaks have been connected to fresh produce, including lettuce, fruit and fresh herbs.

North Carolina has more than doubled the number of cases in each of the past two years, and it’s just over halfway through 2026.

Cases of cyclosporiasis are growing, but the outbreak has slowed significantly in North Carolina. Cases have dropped in the past three weeks.

The state reported nine more people went to the hospital in the past week: 33 total this year.

Nearly 60% of the cases are in Raleigh and Wake County.

The most common symptom is frequent diarrhea, but people may also experience stomach cramps, bloating, gas, weight loss and nausea.

South Carolina has tracked 43 total cases of the parasite so far.

There were 37 new cases in July.

Health officials reported 34 cases in Mecklenburg County.

Meanwhile, two people have died after becoming ill with cyclosporiasis.

Both deaths were in Michigan. The patients had underlying health conditions, including dehydration.

There are more than 4,000 cases in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating another 7,400 possible cases.

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