N.C. residents may have spotted this strange light in the sky

CHARLOTTE — Some residents across the state may have spotted a unique light in the sky Friday night.

One North Carolina man posted a photo of blue trails of light streaking down the sky, The Charlotte Observer reports.

“It lasted a few minutes,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “I only noticed it as it approached the horizon, but the trail lasted a long time.”

According to the American Meteorological Society, 28 people in the Carolinas reported seeing the strange light.

A woman in Cleveland County said she saw it from her car.

“It was huge and a little under the moon when I saw it,” she told The Observer. “I was driving and didn’t see the end of its path.”

And it wasn’t just in North Carolina. Residents in Florida, Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania reported seeing the light.

But experts said it wasn’t a fireball or a comet.

SpaceX announced that the Falcon 9 had launched 28 Starlink satellites from Florida.

Now, they are set into orbit.

WATCH: SpaceX launch seen from NC skies in early morning

