NC residents rally against cuts to SNAP and Medicaid benefits

CHARLOTTE — Some people in North Carolina are raising concerns about SNAP and Medicaid benefits in North Carolina that will be cut because of the spending bill.

Thursday morning, a group with the Poor People’s Campaign rallied near the Department of Social Services office on Freedom Drive.

They said it’s in response to a report of social services withholding SNAP benefits.

“We’re here to sound the alarm that our state and our national leaders, first of all, kill this big, beautiful bill that’s impacting families, the SNAP program, and Medicare. We also need the state to make sure our families can receive the services they need,” said one demonstrator.

Close to two million people in North Carolina rely on SNAP benefits. More than 2.2 million residents are enrolled in Medicaid.

