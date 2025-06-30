Multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud scheme uncovered in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Authorities in the Carolinas have uncovered a multi-million-dollar Medicaid fraud scheme involving nearly a dozen people who allegedly filed fake claims to receive illegal kickbacks and bribes.

The scheme reportedly defrauded South Carolina’s Medicaid program of $21 million by creating fake healthcare companies in North Carolina and submitting fraudulent reimbursement claims.

This has diverted essential resources away from those who need them most, including vulnerable populations such as autistic non-verbal children.

“We are gonna come after you, we are gonna find you and you will be prosecuted,” said Alan Wilson, South Carolina Attorney General, addressing the scammers.

Xavier Dunbar, North Carolina State Director for New Hope Treatment Centers, expressed his concern, stating, “It’s alarming. It’s very upsetting.”

Attorney Generals from both North and South Carolina, along with the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina and federal investigators, have joined forces to tackle this issue.

They have emphasized the importance of protecting Medicaid resources for those who genuinely need them.

In addition to the $21 million fraud in South Carolina, another case allegedly involved nearly $2 million in fraudulent claims filed against North Carolina’s Medicaid program.

The suspects in these cases could face between 5 and 20 years in prison per count if convicted.

Dunbar highlighted the significant demand for mental health services, noting that some residents have to seek services in other states due to the lack of available resources locally.

As investigations continue, the crackdown on Medicaid fraud aims to ensure that resources are preserved for those in genuine need, while those responsible for the fraud face potential lengthy prison sentences.

VIDEO: Primary, mental health care offered for students at Rock Hill elementary school

Primary, mental health care offered for students at Rock Hill elementary school

©2025 Cox Media Group