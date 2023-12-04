NC, SC announces results of multiagency operation targeting drug traffickers

CHARLOTTE — Homeland Security Investigations Charlotte has announced the results of Operation Tsunami Rising, a multiagency operation that targeted drug traffickers.

The operation took place from Nov. 14 until Nov. 16 across both North and South Carolina.

HSI said the multi-jurisdictional operation targeted air, land, and sea smuggling and trafficking corridors throughout the Carolinas and was initiated to disrupt the flow of deadly narcotics, illicit proceeds of crime, and violent criminal organizations operating throughout the region.

HSI highlighted the success of the operation, including:

34 felony arrests

32 kilos of cocaine seized

104 kilos of marijuana seized

6.3 kilos of fentanyl seized

35 illegal firearms seized

More than $500k in currency seized

5 human trafficking victims were encountered and rescued

“Disrupting the flow of illicit opioids, other highly dangerous drugs, and the associated criminal activity makes our communities much safer and sends the message to those involved in this crime that we are relentless in our pursuit to combat the distribution of illicit narcotics,” said Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge for HSI Charlotte, which covers North and South Carolina. “Operations like this highlight the great results that can be achieved when DHS agencies and our state and local partners work together.”

Participating agencies included the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, Air and Marine Operations, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, and numerous state and local law enforcement partners.

