NC Sen. Berger requests recount in tight Republican race

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger has asked for a recount in his race with Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page to retain his seat in Senate District 26.

Page now leads by 23 votes.

There are three types of recounts used in North Carolina, and it has to be requested by the candidate losing the race.

The first is a machine recount, in which ballots are fed through the state’s vote counting machines to make sure the numbers line up. The second is a partial hand-to-eye recount, where officials take a random selection of 3% of the ballots. The last type is a full on-hand recount.

Guilford County election officials have started their recount process, and Rockingham County is expected to start Thursday.

VIDEO: Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley hit campaign trail, focus on key issues

Roy Cooper and Michael Whatley hit campaign trail, focus on key issues

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