Recount possible as Page leads Berger after counties approve ballot total

NORTH CAROLINA — County officials have approved the final ballot totals in the tight Republican race between Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger.

Page officially leads by 23 votes. However, the results still need to be certified.

A statement from Sen. Berger’s campaign team said that it is expected that they will ask for a recount but that no decision has been made yet.

He has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to do so.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Powerful’: CMS grad returns as teacher, continues program important to him)

‘Powerful’: CMS grad returns as teacher, continues program important to him

©2026 Cox Media Group