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Recount possible as Page leads Berger after counties approve ballot total

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Phil Berger and Sam Page Recount possible as Page leads Berger after counties approve ballot total (WSOC.)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — County officials have approved the final ballot totals in the tight Republican race between Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger.

Page officially leads by 23 votes. However, the results still need to be certified.

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A statement from Sen. Berger’s campaign team said that it is expected that they will ask for a recount but that no decision has been made yet.

He has until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to do so.

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