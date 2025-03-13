NC Senate passes bill requiring cellphone ban in schools

CHARLOTTE — A new bill that passed in the North Carolina Senate banning cellphones in public schools has bipartisan approval.

Gov. Josh Stein said he supports the ban.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke to teachers and families to find out what they think.

North Carolina lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support a similar ban in schools.

However, students and some teachers said there’s more to this than you may think.

Carter Hutchinson is a sophomore at South Mecklenburg High School.

“Now that I have one, I use it a ton,” Hutchinson said.

He’s had his cellphone for about three years.

Donovan asked, “Do you find it to be a distraction in school?”

“It can be,” Hutchinson said. “But I think it’s more of a tool than a distraction, the way I use it. Because I can still be attentive in class.”

Hutchinson said phones can be positive tools.

His mother said some kids use it to help with English.

“I don’t think it should be a full ban, because people still use it,” he said. “Like my mom said – translating.”

Stein made his first State of the State address Wednesday night.

“Classrooms should be cellphone-free zones,” the governor said during his speech.

Stein said he supports Senate Bill 55, which would require school districts to establish a policy by this fall. It would prohibit students from using or having a wireless communication device during instructional time.

There are exceptions, including when teachers allow it for instruction, during an emergency, or as part of a student’s education plan, or for medical reasons.

“Too many young people are struggling,” Stein said. “Too many kids are bullied. They need and they deserve a seven-hour break from the unrelenting pressures of phones and social media.”

Parent Joyce Davis supports the bill.

“The goal of being in school is to be educated and not distracted,” Davis said.

Hutchinson disagrees.

“I don’t feel the need to pull it out of my pocket and constantly be using it,” he said.

The bill passed the state Senate last week and is now in the House. It will now be heard in several committees.

Response from the North Carolina GOP on the student cell phone ban:

“We will let the General Assembly work its will on this issue. The NCGOP is supportive of common-sense policies to improve education and student outcomes in North Carolina’s schools. Voters across our state returned strong Republican majorities to the legislature to act on the important issues facing our state.”

Donovan is waiting for a response from Democratic leadership.

South Carolina schools adopted a policy in January requiring phones to be off and away during the school day.

