NC shrimpers face uncertain future as lawmakers debate trawling ban

North Carolina lawmakers debated last spring whether to ban shrimp trawling in inland waters.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno went to the coast where shrimpers shared how a potential ban on in-shore trawling could impact more than just their livelihoods.

“If we were doing all the damage they said we were doing, then they got to do something, but we’re not,” said Dell Newman, a shrimper.

“It’s kind of insane that this practice is still out in North Carolina,” said Tim Gestwicki, with the North Carolina Wildlife Federation.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Eyewitness News, the controversy no one expected.

VIDEO: Bill banning shrimp trawling along NC coast passes Senate

Bill banning shrimp trawling along NC coast passes Senate

©2025 Cox Media Group