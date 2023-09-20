NC state budget allocates money to address autopsy backlog

CHARLOTTE — An autopsy backlog is slowing down justice for grieving families, but there could finally be relief on the way.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis has been digging into the backlog for months, showing the impacts statewide. With a delay on autopsies, prosecutors can’t close cases, meaning families are waiting months and years for answers.

A possible solution is a regional autopsy center in Union County, it just needed the funding. Now, the state budget has $2 million set aside for Union County to fund the center if it passes.

