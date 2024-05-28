NC State grad returns to win England’s ‘cheese rolling’ competition

GLOUCESTER — Abby Lampe is on a roll.

The North Carolina State graduate earned her second victory at the Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling competition in Gloucester, England.

Here’s how it works:

there’s a roll of “Double Gloucester” cheese

there’s a steep hill

there are people up at the top of the hill who want that cheese

chaos

Daredevils run down the hill before inevitably rolling after the roll.

It’s a sporting event that’s almost as old as the United States, dating back to 1826. But Lampe showed once again that an American can beat England at its own game.

Lampe previously won in 2022. At the time, she said, “There’s a little bit of pain, but it’s just going to be temporary.”

It didn’t take her long to return. On Monday, she earned her second title in the women’s run.

