NC State sprinter brings home gold

EUGENE, OR — It was a memorable day for a North Carolina track athlete Friday.

Before Friday Cravont Charleston had never won a NCAA or USA track event.

Friday was the second day of the 2023 USATF Outdoor National Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

After a razor close second place finish in the men’s 100m semifinal race earlier in the day, Charleston posted a 9.95 second time and secured the gold medal in the 100m final.

The victory Friday qualified Charleston for the World Championship which will be held in Budapest.

Charleston is a student athlete at NC State and is an alumnus of Mallard Creek High School just outside of Charlotte.

We caught up with Charleston’s sister and high school track coach about the major accomplishment.

“His story is one that is just amazing. I was telling him he was always doubted since he was a freshman. He’s overcome every adversity faced against him,” said Donald Littlejohn, Head Men’s Track Coach at Mallard Creek High School.

