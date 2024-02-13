NC State student charged for bringing loaded rifle on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. — A 19-year-old student is facing charges for bringing a gun to campus at North Carolina State University.

Adam Sulaiman was arrested Sunday after a student reported seeing a rifle in a truck.

Campus police found the gun and said it was loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition.

Sulaiman’s attorney says he was on campus to work out with friends and forgot the gun was in the truck.

“I’m glad somebody did say something and bring it up, whatever the circumstance of why it was in there, you don’t know until you talk to the guy,” said a student on campus.

Police also found 46 rounds of different ammunition, but didn’t find a gun matching those rounds.

The university said they didn’t send an alert to students because of the quick response by campus police.

(WATCH: UNC releases feedback from campus survey after deadly shooting)

UNC releases feedback from campus survey after deadly shooting

©2024 Cox Media Group