NC State, USC women’s hoops face off in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Two of the country’s premier women’s basketball programs squared off in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

USC and NC State faced off in the the Ally Tipoff at the Spectrum Center at 3 p.m.

Since the Ally Tipoff has started in North Carolina it has set attendance records for women’s basketball in each of its first two years.

Both teams reached the sweet 16 of the NCAA women’s tournament last season.

We spoke to some fans at the game who were happy to watch their respective teams in the Queen City.

The Ally tipoff has extended their contract in Charlotte through 2028.

To see the future matchups, check out this LINK.

Tune it to Eyewitness News at 6 to see who won matchup.

RELATED STORY: Spectrum Center reveals upgraded arena at ribbon-cutting ceremony

Spectrum Center reveals upgraded arena at ribbon-cutting ceremony

©2025 Cox Media Group