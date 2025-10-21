Spectrum Center to reveal upgraded arena at ribbon-cutting ceremony

CHARLOTTE — City and area officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Spectrum Center Tuesday morning to officially unveil the venue’s $245 million renovations.

Last week, Channel 9’s Eli Brand got a sneak peek of the upgraded arena with all the new bells and whistles.

The renovations were paid for with funds from tourism tax.

Visitors can expect to see new concession items, checkout locations, additional seating, luxury bars and suites, and more.

The updates come as the Charlotte Hornets kick off the season against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night.

Tune in Tuesday at 7 p.m. for Channel 9’s Hornets Season Tip-Off Show, and on Wednesday, you can watch the Hornets take on the Nets followed by Eyewitness News Overtime at 9:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Spectrum Center completing final renovations

Spectrum Center completing final renovations

©2025 Cox Media Group