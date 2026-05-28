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NC state workers barred from using job info for prediction bets

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Carolina-Medicaid FILE - North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein delivers the State of the State address at the Legislative Building, March 12, 2025, in Raleigh N.C. ((AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)/AP)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — North Carolina state employees are banned from using information from their jobs to make bets on prediction markets.

Gov. Josh Stein signed that executive order on Wednesday.

Prediction markets have recently faced criticism because people are placing bets using insider information.

READ MORE: Prosecutors: Soldier used inside information to win $400K betting on Maduro’s removal

A Fort Bragg soldier is facing federal charges, accused of betting while using information he had on the raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. Marshals arrested Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke in April.

Prosecutors said he won more than $400,000 on the wager.

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