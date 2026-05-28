NC state workers barred from using job info for prediction bets

RALEIGH — North Carolina state employees are banned from using information from their jobs to make bets on prediction markets.

Gov. Josh Stein signed that executive order on Wednesday.

Prediction markets have recently faced criticism because people are placing bets using insider information.

A Fort Bragg soldier is facing federal charges, accused of betting while using information he had on the raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. Marshals arrested Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke in April.

Prosecutors said he won more than $400,000 on the wager.

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