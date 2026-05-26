NC students win international award for play honoring Hurricane Helene victims

FAIRVIEW, N.C. — A group of North Carolina students received international recognition for a project honoring victims of Hurricane Helene.

Seven students from Fairview, North Carolina, created a play that honored 11 members of the Craig family who died during the storm.

According to our partners at WLOS, the group from Trinity of Fairview Academy took their performance to Kansas City for the worldwide Destination Imagination competition.

They brought home three awards for their play.

Fairview students win international award for play honoring Hurricane Helene victims

The community gave the group a warm welcome home, including members of the Craig family.

“It’s very heartwarming to know there’s these little kids. This is our future out there studying how this happened, taking it out of our state, shedding light onto it,” said Marissa Pack of the Craig family.

Pack lost her mother, father, and nine other members of her family during the storm.

“And now, the whole world is even more aware of what happened that day and how we’re still affected by it,” Pack said.

Fairview won first place in the elementary category, the Elementary DaVinci Award for outstanding creativity, and the Instant Challenge Award for quick thinking.

©2026 Cox Media Group