NC Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates discuss views, goals with Channel 9

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Superintendent of Public Instruction is often a sleepy, downballot trace without much excitement.

But that’s not the case this year. Mo Green, the former general counsel for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School and former Superintendent of Guildford County Schools will face Michelle Morrow, who is a registered nurse who has never worked in public schools and homeschooled her own children.

Morrow has come under fire for comments, mainly for ones made on social media. Recently, she falsely calimed the ‘plus’ in LGBTQ+ “includes pedophilia.”

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke to both candidates about the race thus far.

