York County man indicted for threatening Trump on social media

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — A York County man accused of threatening President Donald Trump on social media was indicted by a federal grand jury, court records show.

Documents obtained by The Charlotte Observer say John Alexander Bellue threatened to kill Trump on the social media platform X in September.

Bellue was indicted this week on one count of threatening the president and one count of using interstate communications to send his threat.

According to court documents, Bellue posted: “@realDonaldTrump you have the right to remain silent, I’m gonna kill you in the most brutal way possible.”

He does not have any other past charges in North Carolina or South Carolina.

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