NC Supreme Court rules in favor of HOA in Union County chicken dispute

WAXHAW, N.C. — The North Carolina Supreme Court has sided with A homeowners’ association in a Union County chicken case Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke told you about earlier this year.

Mary Schroeder and her family used to live in Oak Grove Farm in Waxhaw.

She told Stoogenke they had about 60 chickens.

She knew the HOA didn’t allow poultry, but that household pets were allowed, as long as you didn’t make money off of them.

So, her family considered the birds as pets.

But their HOA said no and fined them more than $30,000.

She sued but the HOA won during a trial.

However, the family won an appeal.

The state Supreme Court now ruled the jury applied the ordinary meaning to words, such as pets, and came to the right conclusion.

VIDEO: Family’s fight against HOA over chickens goes before NC Supreme Court

Family’s fight against HOA over chickens goes before NC Supreme Court

©2025 Cox Media Group