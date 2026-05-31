NC teachers’ union called one of weakest in the country

NORTH CAROLINA — A new report calls NC teachers’ union one of the weakest in the country.

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute ranked North Carolina 48th out of 50 states.

The study assessed unions based on membership, political involvement, state labor laws, and perceived influence.

According to the institute, since 2012, union membership dropped in North Carolina from 49% to 21%.

Researchers say membership nationwide is also trending down.

North Carolina law does not allow public employees to collectively bargain or strike, impacting a union’s influence.

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