NC troopers prepare for holiday traffic heading into Fourth of July weekend

HICKORY, N.C. — Another holiday weekend is here, which means holiday travel and a busy weekend for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

This year, troopers are working to reduce the number of accidents, prevent deaths, and promote safe driving. NCSHP says speeding is the main factor behind car crashes. In the last year, more than 420 people have died from speeding-related crashes in North Carolina alone.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with NCSHP troopers about efforts to get drivers to be more cautious on the road.

“We want to make sure people can drive safely to and from their vacation spots, and we’re going to make sure they’re in compliance,” said Sgt. Bobby Lineberger. “We’re really tired of people driving at high speeds in interstate highways.”

>>>In the video at the top of the page, learn about simple ways to keep you and your family safe while traveling.

(WATCH BELOW: One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Surry County)

One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Surry County

©2023 Cox Media Group