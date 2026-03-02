NCDMV to allow private road tests for adult drivers starting this month

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will allow private drivers education companies to administer road tests to adults starting March 16. The policy change is designed to shorten lines and reduce wait times at state DMV offices.

The DMV first authorized private companies to conduct these tests for teenage drivers in October 2025. Under the program, teens seeking their first driver’s license were permitted to use private providers instead of visiting a state office for their road evaluations.

The road test evaluates a new driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle on the road according to established traffic rules. Adult applicants will now have the option to complete this requirement through private education providers.

By shifting testing to private companies, drivers ages 18 and older will not be required to complete the evaluation at a physical DMV office. The policy aims to reduce the workload at state locations while still ensuring drivers meet licensing standards.

©2026 Cox Media Group