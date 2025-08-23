NCDMV to end walk-in hours for weekends

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon return to its regular hours, as Saturday marked the last day for weekend walk-in hours.

The NCDMV expanded walk-in services in June across 82 out of 115 driver license offices statewide to reduce wait times and long lines. This allowed customers without appointments to be seen earlier in the day.

On the final Saturday of the weekend walk-in service, the line at one Triangle office extended around the building, resulting in some customers not being seen, WRAL reports.

NC DMV expands all-day walk-ins to help customers avoid summer heat

