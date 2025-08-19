Governor signs mini-budget for 40 new DMV examiner positions

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles has announced the creation of 40 new driver license examiner positions, thanks to a mini-budget signed into law by Governor Josh Stein this month.

These new roles are intended to reduce lines and wait times at driver’s license offices across the state.

“We thank the legislature, governor, and auditor for their support in creating these vital positions,” said NCDMV Commissioner Paul Tine. “Our team is focused on quickly hiring and training examiners to improve service and reduce wait times for North Carolinians.”

To expedite the hiring process, the NCDMV will host job fairs statewide in the coming weeks. These events will provide candidates with the opportunity to learn more about the roles and apply on-site.

