NCDOT announces reopening of interstate closed by Hurricane Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced the reopening of Interstate 40 on Saturday morning.

I-40 was destroyed by Hurricane Helene five months ago. Flash flooding along the Pigeon River damaged large sections of the eastbound lanes near the Tennessee line.

NCDOT reopened one lane in each direction on Saturday morning. The stretch extends about 12 miles from Exit 7 in North Carolina to Exit 447 in Tennessee.

The speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph and lanes have been narrowed with reduced shoulders.

Standard 18-wheelers are allowed on the interstate, but wide loads are required to take alternate routes.

WATCH: Stretch of I-40 damaged during Helene getting ready to reopen

Stretch of I-40 damaged during Helene getting ready to reopen

©2025 Cox Media Group