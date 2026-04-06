NCDOT approves $5.4M contract to resurface 17 miles of Union County roads

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — More than 17 miles of roads across Union County will soon be resurfaced under a $5.4 million NCDOT contract awarded to TrueRock Construction of Monroe.

The project includes resurfacing a section of N.C. 205 between Olive Branch Road and Ansonville Road, along with rebuilding shoulders.

Nine additional secondary road segments will also be improved, including portions of Ansonville Road, New Salem Road, Olive Branch Road, New Hope Church Road, Sincerity Road, Sugar and Wine Road, and Zion Church Road.

Work can begin at the end of April and is expected to be completed by fall 2027.

Most lane closures will occur on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with restrictions around holidays.

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