NCDOT celebrates 35 years of trains running between Charlotte, New York

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be celebrating two train service anniversaries.

The Carolinian began running from Charlotte to New York daily 35 years ago on Friday as a part of NC by train, WTVD reports.

Additionally, the department will be celebrating 30 years of Piedmont service. It runs from Charlotte to Raleigh with seven stops between.

The NC by Train leadership told WTVD that ridership is up 55% since 2019. North Carolina’s rail service has seen record ridership for the last three years, carrying nearly 721,000 passengers in 2024.

And the NC by Train leadership said opportunities continue to open.

“So the future is really bright for train travel in North Carolina. We have had a lot of investment both from our our state leaders as well as the US D.O.T. Federal Labor Administration has selected seven quarters across the state for advancing rail transportation into new communities such as Asheville. Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, Wilmington. Places that don’t have them,” rail division director Jason Orthner told WTVD.

