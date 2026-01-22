NCDOT on high alert for traffic issues during winter storm

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are applying salt to roads across Burke and Catawba counties to prevent ice build-up this weekend as preparations ramp up ahead of possible winter weather in the Carolinas.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is on high alert, having additional crews on standby for the weekend.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, trucks were already spotted laying down brine on various roads, particularly focusing on Interstate 40 and busier secondary roads.

Anti-icing truck in North Carolina

Catawba County has prepared two dozen trucks for snow removal and has informed workers to begin 12-hour shifts starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, continuing until the roads are deemed clear. Greg Frye, an NCDOT official, emphasized the importance of monitoring temperature readings.

“Weather conditions can definitely determine how easily it is to come off. If it gets to 17-16 degrees at night, it’s not coming off,” Frye said.

In Morganton, crews have started spreading brine, salt and sand specifically on roads that feature hills and bridges. The strategy is to prioritize treatment on primary streets first, followed by secondary roads and neighborhoods.

Jake Macchia with the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that they will be checking on stranded vehicles during the storm.

“We’re gonna find a way to get those people who are stranded. We are gonna check all vehicles that are stranded to make sure there are no people in those vehicles,” Macchia said.

Officials are urging residents to park their cars off the street to keep pathways clear for first responders. If neighbors experience electricity outages, they can report them to the City of Morganton at 828-438-5277.

You can keep up with the latest weather conditions at this link.

(VIDEO: Volunteers hold PIT Count to track homelessness as winter storm approaches)

Volunteers hold PIT Count to track homelessness as winter storm approaches

©2026 Cox Media Group