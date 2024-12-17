NCDOT launches Booze It & Lose It campaign

RALEIGH — North Carolina’s statewide holiday Booze It & Lose It campaign is in full swing.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says law enforcement has increased patrols and checkpoints across the state until Jan. 5.

They strongly encourage individuals to avoid driving or seek alternative transportation if they’re under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The NCDOT says there were over 12,000 crashes involving impaired drivers last year, resulting in nearly 400 deaths.

