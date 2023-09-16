NCDOT: Section of I-77 North closing temporarily for construction

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — All lanes of I-77 Northbound will be closed near Gilead Road (exit 23) for a few nights in September for construction, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

On the following dates, contract crews will close the section of I-77 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning if weather permits:

Saturday, September 16

Tuesday, September 19

Wednesday, September 20

Express lanes will also be closed. Drivers will be detoured through exit 23 across Gilead Road to the entrance ramp back onto I-77.

The closures are part of a larger project to improve highway conditions at the Gilead Road interchange. The state invested $30.8 million to convert the interchange at I-77 to a diverging diamond interchange and to improve Stateville Road.

The NCDOT says the new diverging diamond design will provide easier access to the interstate. The project also includes a new bridge to handle eastbound traffic over I-77, with the existing bridge serving westbound drivers.

