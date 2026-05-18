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NCDOT warns Charlotte mayor about impact of rescinding toll lane support

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
I-77 toll lane designs unveiled as NCDOT seeks more community feedback
By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is warning Mayor Vi Lyles about the implications of last week’s vote when Charlotte City Council voted, 6-5, to rescind support of the Interstate 77 toll lanes project.

READ MORE: Cornelius joins in opposition to I-77 tolls project, giving detractors a majority

In a letter to Mayor Lyles on Friday, NCDOT Secretary Daniel Johnson told her that if the Charlotte Regional Transportation Authority Planning Organization pulls support, any new project would have to start the planning, environmental, and prioritization process anew.

Upon removal, the $600 million set aside for the project would be redistributed to other eligible projects.

NCDOT also says it has heard from residents about the importance of reconnecting communities along the corridor, but without this project, those opportunities would not be available from a funding perspective.

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