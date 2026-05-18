NCDOT warns Charlotte mayor about impact of rescinding toll lane support

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is warning Mayor Vi Lyles about the implications of last week’s vote when Charlotte City Council voted, 6-5, to rescind support of the Interstate 77 toll lanes project.

In a letter to Mayor Lyles on Friday, NCDOT Secretary Daniel Johnson told her that if the Charlotte Regional Transportation Authority Planning Organization pulls support, any new project would have to start the planning, environmental, and prioritization process anew.

Here's all of the proposed draft projectshttps://t.co/coxNLeAZHP pic.twitter.com/vVEqVxyoSK — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 18, 2026

Upon removal, the $600 million set aside for the project would be redistributed to other eligible projects.

NCDOT also says it has heard from residents about the importance of reconnecting communities along the corridor, but without this project, those opportunities would not be available from a funding perspective.

NCDOT Secretary Daniel Johnson sent Mayor Vi Lyles this letter to let her know the potential implications of the CRTPO rescinding its support of the I-77 toll lane project.



It warns that the region will lose the $600 million set aside for this project and the $100 million in… pic.twitter.com/Pr5hzckce4 — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 18, 2026

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