NCDOT’s new initiative targets speed-related fatalities on state roads

RALEIGH — A new campaign called “Speeding Catches Up With You” is underway in North Carolina, initiated by the North Carolina Department of Transportation to reduce injuries and deaths from speed-related crashes.

The campaign, which runs until Sunday, aims to address the significant issue of speed-related crashes on North Carolina roads. Last year, nearly 400 people died in speed-related crashes across the state, highlighting the urgent need for such initiatives.

The NCDOT’s campaign is part of a broader effort to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatalities and injuries caused by speeding.

While specific methods or strategies of the campaign have not been detailed, the focus remains on raising awareness about the dangers of speeding.

Speed-related crashes have been a persistent problem in North Carolina, with last year’s statistics underscoring the deadly consequences of driving too fast.

The campaign seeks to remind drivers that speeding can have serious, life-threatening repercussions.

As the ‘Speeding Catches Up With You’ campaign continues, the NCDOT hopes to see a decrease in speed-related incidents and ultimately save lives on North Carolina’s roads.

VIDEO: Speeding suspected in fatal Gastonia crash

Speeding suspected in fatal Gastonia crash

©2025 Cox Media Group