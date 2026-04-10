NCHP investigating downed plane in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An experimental plane went down near the Lincoln County Regional Airport near Jack Dellinger Drive on Friday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene as crews responded to a downed plane near a neighborhood. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says that the plane went down around 5:30 p.m. and two people were on board.

The plane was only about half a mile away from the runway.

One person was taken to the hospital, and another passenger was not hurt.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

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