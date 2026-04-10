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NCHP investigating downed plane in Lincoln County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NCHP investigating downed plane in Lincoln County NCHP investigating downed plane in Lincoln County (WSOC.)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An experimental plane went down near the Lincoln County Regional Airport near Jack Dellinger Drive on Friday afternoon.

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Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene as crews responded to a downed plane near a neighborhood. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says that the plane went down around 5:30 p.m. and two people were on board.

The plane was only about half a mile away from the runway.

One person was taken to the hospital, and another passenger was not hurt.

It is unclear what led to the crash.

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