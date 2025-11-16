NC’s newest electric vehicle battery plant now operational

NORTH CAROLINA — Toyota’s first electric vehicle battery plant in the United States is now operational in North Carolina, promising to inject at least $14 billion into the state’s economy.

The Liberty Campus, as the facility is known, is expected to significantly boost the local economy and includes plans for multi-million dollar donations to Asheboro City Schools and Guilford County Schools. This investment aims to make American-made electric Toyotas more affordable for consumers.

“We want to make sure for families that they have affordability to be able to have mobility,” said Kevin Voelkel, Senior VP of Manufacturing Operations at Toyota North America.

Batteries produced at the Liberty facility will be used in Toyota Corollas and Highlanders, contributing to the company’s goal of increasing the availability of electric vehicles.

This development comes as North Carolina holds the title of CNBC’s number one state for business in 2025, highlighting the state’s favorable business climate and economic potential.

