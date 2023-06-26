NCSHP: 1 killed after crash involving motorcycle in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died after being ejected from their motorcycle during a crash in Iredell County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday night on Buffalo Shoals Road near Old Mountain Road.

Troopers say a 2007 Infiniti G35 was driving east on Buffalo Shoals Road when they tried to turn left into a gas station and turned in front of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling west.

The driver of the motorcycle, Chad Jeremy Hart, 48, from Statesville, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to NCSHP.

Troopers say the driver of the Infiniti, 28-year-old George Lee, was not hurt.

The NCSHP says impairment was a factor in the crash. They arrested Lee and charged him with driving while impaired. He received a $15,000 secured bond, which he posted on Saturday night.

Troopers say the investigation is open and ongoing.

