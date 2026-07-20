Nearly 300,000 North Carolinians default on federal student loans

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nearly 300,000 North Carolinians have defaulted on their federal student loans, collectively owing an estimated $7.8 billion, according to reports from WRAL.

About half of those borrowers entered default after September, when federal student loan payments resumed following the pandemic-era pause.

Experts warn the number of borrowers in default could continue to rise as repayment rules change, potentially leaving more people facing damaged credit, wage garnishment, and other financial consequences.

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