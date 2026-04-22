Nearly 70K gallons of wastewater spills into Lake Wylie

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 70,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed into Lake Wylie, Charlotte Water said on Tuesday.

A pipe failure at a lift station at 15212 Grand Palisades Parkway caused an estimated 69,750 gallons to overflow into the Studman Branch.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water in a news release. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

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