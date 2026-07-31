Nearly $7M road improvement project underway in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A nearly $7 million road improvement project is underway in northwest Charlotte, where crews are building two roundabouts at the intersections of Oakdale, Miranda, Simpson and Sunset roads.

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Miranda Road has been closed between Oakdale Road and Beatties Ford Road since July 13. The closure is expected to last up to 42 days.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oakdale Road will also close at Sunset Road as crews continue work on the roundabouts.

Drivers traveling on Oakdale Road will be detoured to Mount Holly-Huntersville Road and Brookshire Boulevard. Sunset Road drivers will detour to Peachtree and back to Oakdale Road.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday morning.

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