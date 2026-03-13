New traffic signal being installed near school where crossing guard was hit

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County officials are scheduled to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Nims Village Drive on or before May 1.

The new light will be located directly in front of Catawba Ridge High School to improve safety for students and pedestrians.

The decision to install the signal comes after a 2024 accident where a crossing guard was seriously injured at the site.

The Fort Mill School District has since utilized police officers to direct traffic at the intersection, though parents have continued to raise concerns about dangerous conditions for those walking to school.

Stephen Whisonant, a local parent, said the traffic at the intersection is so chaotic that he refuses to let his child walk to the school in the morning, even though they live directly across the street.

Neighbors have reported frequent near misses at the site, even when law enforcement is present to direct vehicles.

“They always have to be on their toes, like I said, he almost got hit last week,” Whisonant said. He noted that while his child crosses the street in the afternoons, he does not feel it is safe enough for the morning commute.

The installation follows a period of coordination between local lawmakers, town officials, school district leaders, and transportation departments.

The push for the signal intensified after crossing guard Leslie Richardson was hit and seriously injured while directing traffic in front of the high school in 2024.

Following that incident, the district placed a police officer at the Nims Village Drive intersection to manage the flow of vehicles.

District officials said the project faced several setbacks during the implementation phase.

Joe Burke, spokesperson for the Fort Mill School District, said the timeline was impacted by logistical hurdles after the initial approval was secured.

“Once we got approval to move forward, we then had to finish the permitting, get the contractor assigned, and the contractor had to get equipment ordered,” Burke said.

He explained that “the delays happened on the contractor side and the equipment getting the equipment available side of this.”

While some residents have expressed concerns about the impact on local traffic flow, many believe the change is necessary for pedestrian protection.

“I think it will definitely help,” Whisonant said. “Even if it may be a little bit more difficult to get out of the neighborhood.”

Once the traffic signal is installed, it will collect data to determine if the location warrants a permanent fixture.

School district leaders said they expect the light will become a permanent part of the intersection.

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