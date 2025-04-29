Neighbors concerned after fire hydrant testing turns water brown

HICKORY, N.C. — Neighbors in Hickory are expressing their frustrations due to firefighters testing fire hydrants.

According to the Hickory Record, the testing has caused the water to turn brown for some residents who live northeast of the city.

The Hickory Fire Department started testing fire hydrants on April 7 and is expected to continue doing so through May.

Officials said testing is crucial to making sure the fire hydrants work in an emergency.

VIDEO: Local town hikes water bills to fix 80 broken fire hydrants

Local town hikes water bills to fix 80 broken fire hydrants Local town hikes water bills to fix 80 broken fire hydrants

©2025 Cox Media Group