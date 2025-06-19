Neighbors help catch man accused of indecent exposure at Charlotte skate park

CHARLOTTE — A group of neighbors in a local community helped police apprehend 33-year-old Gabriel Lemuel Hamrick by recording him after he allegedly exposed himself at a skate park on Tuckagee Road.

The incident occurred when Hamrick was reportedly seen by children at the skate park, prompting them to alert nearby adults.

Neighbors Jonathan Mincer and Malcolm Smith were among those who confronted Hamrick and recorded him while calling the police.

“I approached the guy, and I asked him, ‘You aren’t doing what I think you’re doing,’” said Malcolm Smith, one of the neighbors involved in confronting the suspect.

Jonathan Mincer, another neighbor, advised the children not to take matters into their own hands, saying, “I told them, ‘No, don’t jump on him; you never know, he might be special,’ so I said, ‘Just call the police.’”

Hamrick was arrested and charged with indecent exposure following the incident.

He has a history of multiple shoplifting cases from last year, but this is the first time he has faced such a charge.

Smith recounted the fear he saw in the eyes of a 12-year-old girl who reported the incident, saying, “She looked like she was terrified; I could tell it was something in her eyes.”

Hamrick was released from jail after spending only a few hours inside, as he was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond and assigned a court-appointed attorney.

VIDEO: Man accused of indecent exposure at Blue Line platform

Man accused of indecent exposure at Blue Line platform

©2025 Cox Media Group