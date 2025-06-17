Man accused of indecent exposure at Blue Line platform

CHARLOTTE — Elfrex Rodriguez-Brito was released from jail after being charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest at the Old Concord Road platform for the Blue Line on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call from a 50-year-old woman who reported seeing Rodriguez-Brito with his pants down and he was exposed.

“I would have been terrified,” said Christian Anderson, a frequent rider of the light rail.

“Clean it up. Get these people some help.” said rider Travis Thomas.

According to court records, Rodriguez-Brito’s listed address is a homeless shelter.

Riders have expressed concerns over security at the Old Concord Road platform, noting that while security personnel are present on the trains, more are needed at the platforms themselves.

“They got the security just riding up and down on the train - just put a few off here, a few off there, spread it out,” one rider said.

The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of current security measures.

Last month, a woman told Channel 9 that someone attacked her on her way home from work.

The victim said she was getting off the light rail at a station along South Boulevard when a man grabbed her and threw her on the platform breaking her elbow.

She told us she planned to find other transportation.

We sent questions to officials at the Charlotte Area Transit System and are waiting on a response.

