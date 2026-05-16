SBI agent shot in vest during attempt to arrest alleged child sex offender

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation says a special agent was struck by a bullet when a suspect pulled a gun on himself on Friday morning.

Authorities said agents were serving an arrest warrant on NC Highway 226 in Spruce Pine on Friday morning.

The suspect, 52-year-old Timothy Alan Hoilman, was charged with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child 15 years or younger and one count of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger.

When agents attempted to serve the warrant, Hoilman pulled a concealed weapon and shot himself. The discharged bullet struck a special agent in his protective vest, officials said.

Hoilman was sent to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and later died.

Officials have not shared whether the agent was injured in the shooting.

©2026 Cox Media Group