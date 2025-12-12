Network selling illegal THC products to kids shut down in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that law enforcement stopped a network selling illegal THC products to children.

He said suppliers from China provided products to wholesalers.

Those wholesalers then passed those products to businesses in South Carolina.

Those businesses then sold the illegal THC products to kids.

According to Wilson, 12 people are facing charges in connection with this case.

