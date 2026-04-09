New $900K‑plus townhomes coming to SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Toll Brothers Inc. has selected SouthPark for its newest luxury townhome community in the Charlotte market.

Site work is underway at 5709 Fairview Road, with vertical construction expected to begin this fall. The project, Toll Brothers at South Park, will feature 14 three‑story townhomes priced from the mid‑$900,000s.

The 1.2‑acre infill site sits less than a mile from SouthPark Mall and was rezoned in February 2024 to allow for higher‑density residential development, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

The property is currently owned by CAS Ventures LLC, which bought the parcel for $1.65 million in April 2024. Toll Brothers says it intends to purchase the site.

Each townhome will include 2,058 square feet, three bedrooms, three‑and‑a‑half bathrooms, an open‑concept layout, a two‑car garage, and a private covered outdoor space. Sales are expected to open in late 2026.

“This upcoming luxury townhome community reflects the kind of refined, walkable lifestyle today’s buyers are looking for,” said Ryan Switzer, Toll Brothers’ Charlotte division president.

Toll Brothers currently has nine active developments across the Charlotte region, including townhome projects in the North End, lower South End, and the River District.

The Griffith Lakes community in north Charlotte blends townhomes and single‑family homes, while additional single‑family neighborhoods are underway in Huntersville, Union County, Weddington, and Indian Land.

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