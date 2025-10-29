New AI policy in CMS emphasizes training, privacy, and responsible use

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education has approved a new Artificial Intelligence policy to guide the responsible use of AI within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The policy, developed with input from board members, staff, the Office of General Counsel, and the CMS community, aims to ensure that AI is used ethically and effectively to enhance educational outcomes without replacing human interaction and creativity.

“We heard the questions of our community members, and the policy was developed with many pieces of input in mind,” said Board of Education Vice Chair Dee Rankin, who also chairs the Board’s Policy Committee.

The policy emphasizes the importance of training staff and students on the responsible use of AI, ensuring compliance with strict guidelines, and safeguarding data privacy.

It also addresses the use of age-appropriate tools that align with students’ cognitive abilities and the development of digital literacy skills.

The policy includes provisions for creating a committee to continuously monitor and audit AI systems within CMS.

With this policy, CMS aims to lead responsibly in AI implementation, preparing students for a future where AI plays a significant role in society.

