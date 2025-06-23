Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to hold end-of-year press conference

CHARLOTTE — An update from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on its initiatives for the next school year is expected Monday.

The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Superintendent Crystal Hill will outline the progress made on the 2024-2025 strategic plan as well as teacher recruitment and retention.

Channel 9 is monitoring today’s briefing and will bring you any new developments on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

